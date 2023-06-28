SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area has a rich tradition of high school hoops. Each year across the area, gyms are packed with fans and loaded with Division 1 talent.

This year, one of the best high school players in the country will be playing in San Francisco. Zion Sensley, a consensus top-40 prospect in the class of 2024, transferred to Archbishop Riordan for his senior season.

Sensley played his COVID-impacted freshman year at Riordan before spending two years at Prolific Prep in Napa. Now, he will return to the city for his final season.

“Unfinished business, I guess I could say,” he said about why he’s excited to be back in San Francisco. “I wanted to come back home and cap it off with hopefully a state title.”

Sensley has already reported offers from powerhouse college programs such as USC, LSU and Arkansas. He has taken one official visit to St. Mary’s and expects to commit to a college in the next few months.

“One, a place I can reach my full potential,” he said of the qualities he’s looking for in a college. “And second, have the opportunity to play professionally, wherever that’s at. Hopefully the NBA, so that’s the goal.”

The San Carlos native chatted with KRON4 on Tuesday about why he is excited to play his final high school year in the city he considers to be home. You can watch the interview using the video player above.