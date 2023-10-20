(KRON) – University of California at Berkeley’s center Ila Lane was among 20 players named to the preseason watchlist for the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Friday.

The Lisa Leslie Award annual award recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. The deciding committee is top college basketball personnel.

“Ila has been a dominant center her entire career and is deserving to be recognized as one of the best in the country,” Cal head coach Charmin Smith said. “She brings a high basketball IQ along with a strong and active low block presence to our team. I expect her to have an immediate impact for our squad and make her mark in the Pac.”

Lane is one of 19 active players in NCAA Division I women’s basketball to record at least 1,000 points and 800 rebounds for her career. In 2021-22, Lane was even named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List.

Lane transferred from UC Santa Barbara to Berkeley in April. Prior to the transfer, Lane appeared and stated all 33 games for the Gauchos. Lane averaged 11.8 and 8.2 rebounds per game averaging 31 minutes a game.

The finalist list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January, with plans to announce the final five late in February. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, in each of the three rounds starting Friday.