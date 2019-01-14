UCLA gymnast earns perfect 10 for routine, social media flips out
(CNN) - Katelyn Ohashi did three backflips, landed into a split and got back up to end her floor routine as though it was easy.
Then the crowd went wild as the University of California, Los Angeles, freshman gymnast stood there smiling.
Not only did Ohashi stun the audience with her amazing athleticism, but she also wowed judges enough to earn a perfect 10 for her routine Saturday at Under Armour's 2019 Collegiate Challenge.
UCLA gymnastics tweeted the video of Ohashi's performance, which has since gone viral.
"A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi," the tweet read.
Ohashi, according to UCLA, is the reigning NCAA co-champion in floor exercises. She was also a 2018 NCAA team champion.
Before UCLA, Ohashi was competing at the elite level of gymnastics until she injured her back and shoulder, according to The Players' Tribune. She decided to compete on the college level because of her injuries.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
- Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
- VIDEO: New migrant caravan from Honduras heads to US
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.