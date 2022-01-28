Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving should not play at Chase Center: SF Supervisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco board supervisor is upset by an NBA superstar’s upcoming visit.

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving is set to take the court against the Warriors in a huge match-up at Chase Center Saturday.

The problem is Irving is not vaccinated.

Basketball fans are required to show proof of vaccination in order to cheer on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center but on Saturday the rules will not apply when Irving takes the court in San Francisco.

The unvaccinated point guard is allowed to play as long as he tests negative for COVID-19.

“Just at a basic level. He can’t play at his own arena. Why would he be allowed to play here?” Supervisor Matt Haney said.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says allowing Irving to play sends the wrong message.

San Francisco’s vaccination mandates have applied to practically everyone from public workers to small businesses and city residents.

“We’ve got set standards we’re asking everyone to follow them whoever you are and it creates huge challenges when you have these carve-outs that feel like they’re giving favoritism to folks because of their wealth or access or privilege,” Haney said.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has also required Warriors players to be vaccinated while visiting players are only strongly urged to be vaccinated.

Irving’s eligibility to play becomes even more complicated considering his unvaccinated status has kept him from playing home games in New York.

Under San Francisco’s local health order visiting players or performers who are unvaccinated must follow these rules:

Proof of a negative antigen test within one day or two days for a PCR test before entering the venue

Wearing of a well-fitted mask at all times except while playing or performing

Remaining six feet away from members of the public at all times.

The Chase Center falls within Haney’s District 6 but the power over public health is out of his control.

“It’s going to lead to people throwing up their hands and going ‘this is unfair,’ and I think they’re right,” Haney said.