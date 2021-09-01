Unvaccinated Warriors players can’t play in home games, NBA memo says

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 10: A view of free t-shirts prior to a game between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors on March 10, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Unvaccinated NBA players whose organization has local COVID-19 requirements will not be allowed inside arenas or facilities unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

This impacts teams in San Francisco and New York City, where both cities have passed laws requiring COVID-19 vaccination.

Players on the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to play in home games.

This does not apply to visiting players in New York City and San Francisco. This is because laws in both cities have exemptions for out-of-town teams coming to those cities to play games.

Beginning Oct. 13, everyone over the age of 12 in San Francisco must show proof of vaccination before entering large events — including events at Chase Center.

And similarly on the other coast, anyone over the age of 12 in New York City who is not vaccinated cannot enter certain facilities inside the city beginning Sept. 13, including Barclays Center, home of the Nets and Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks.

