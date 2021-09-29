Unvaccinated Wizards star Bradley Beal clears up anti-vax comment

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is “still considering” getting the COVID-19 vaccine, he said during a press conference Tuesday.

Beal seemingly made a misinformed anti-vaccine comment on Monday during the Wizards’ media day by saying it’s “funny that (vaccines) only reduce your chances of going to the hospital.”

He asked a rhetorical question to the media of why vaccinated individuals are still contracting and spreading the virus.

The three-time NBA all star wanted to make his position clear after Monday’s comments about the vaccines garnered national attention. He wanted to let everyone know he is not against getting vaccinated.

On Monday, Beal admitted he is unvaccinated.

He claims he is not eligible to get the vaccine because he just cleared his 60 days of contracting the virus, which forced him to miss the end of Team USA’s run to a gold medal in Tokyo.

According to the CDC, individuals who are infected with the virus and have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma should wait at least 90 days before receiving any vaccination.

However, Beal did not confirm if he received those treatments. He said he developed the antibodies for the virus after contracting it in August.

Beal said his reason for not explaining why he is not vaccinated is “personal.”

Unvaccinated players are allowed to play this season, though the NBA has said that they will have to be tested daily on practice and travel days and at least once — possibly more — on game days, while fully vaccinated players will not be subject to daily testing.

However, the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors face stricter rules because of their local regulations, which the NBA has told teams do not apply to clubs visiting them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.