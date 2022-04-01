The U.S. Men’s National Team drew into Group B for the upcoming 2022 World Cup, pitting them against England.

Iran was the third team in the group with the final team yet to be announced.

After eight long years of sitting on the sidelines of the biggest sports competition in the world, the U.S. managed to earn a spot back in the World Cup despite losing Wednesday’s match-up against Costa Rica.

The Three Lions are the group’s best team, on paper.

The U.S. and England are set to play on Nov. 25.

The U.S. and England were in the same group during the 2010 World Cup — a 1-1 tie in the group stage match helped secure a spot in the knockout round for the Americans.

The U.S. finished in third place in CONCACAF qualifying — right behind rival Mexico.

The U.S. was in Pot 2 (the second-best group of teams that have qualified) for the draw, meaning on paper, they are the second-best team in Group B.

Currently, the U.S. ranked No. 15 in the world following CONCACAF qualifying.