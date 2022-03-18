SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Less than 24 hours after the University of San Francisco’s 92-87 overtime loss against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Todd Golden is out.

Golden announced Friday afternoon he is leaving the Dons’ program to be men’s basketball head coach at the University of Florida.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the nation’s premier men’s basketball programs,” Golden tweeted. My family and I can’t wait to get to Gainesville!”

The announcement comes right after Golden, 36, led USF to a 24-10 record and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998.

Golden agreed to a six-year contract hours after USF lost, according to a press release by the University of Florida.

The deal is worth $18 million, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports reported that Golden had met with Florida Gators officials in recent days.

USF is expected to promote associated head coach Chris Gerlufsen as Golden’s replacement, according to an ESPN report.

“I also want to express my thanks to the University of San Francisco, Joan McDermott and Rev. Paul J. Fitzgerald for the incredible support they’ve given me over the past six years at USF and the opportunity to lead a special group of young men.” Former USF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden via FloridaGators.com

In three years as the Dons’ head coach, Golden compiled an overall 57-36 record and won at least 20 games in two of those seasons.

Golden was hired by Florida after its previous coach, Mike White, took the same position at the University of Georgia — leaving a vacancy in the Gators’ program.

USF’s press release on Golden’s departure and Gerlufsen’s promotion can be read here.