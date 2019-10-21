Vallejo native CC Sabathia says goodbye to MLB

(KRON) – The New York Yankees’ pitcher CC Sabathia, major league baseball career is officially over after dislocating his shoulder.

Sabathia injured his shoulder during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old left-hander and Vallejo native was dropped from the Yankees’ roster on Friday.

The pitcher took to social media writing an emotional goodbye reflecting back on his journey, “It all started in Vallejo, CA in my grandma’s backyard throwing grapefruits at a folding chair.”

Sabathia continued, “Through the ups and downs, baseball has always been my home.”

Exiting the mound Thursday night, the pitcher got a huge standing ovation from fans.

Sabathia went on to say in his letter, “I’m so proud of this year’s team, we fought til the end. Love you guys!”

The pitcher finished his 19-year career with a 251-161 record, 3.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He also had 3,093 strikeouts and because the 17th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 career-strikeouts.

Sabathia won the Cy Young award in 2007 and was the ALCS MVP in 2009. The six time All-Star played with the Indians, Brewers and Yankees throughout his career.

