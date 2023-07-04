SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Sunday, news broke that veteran guard and NBA Champion Cory Joseph signed with the Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday, Joseph sat down with KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas to discuss what made him want to join the Warriors.

Joseph is a 13-year NBA veteran who won an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Joseph averaged 7 points and 3.5 assists per game last year for the Detroit Pistons.

He is expected to be the Warriors’ third guard off the bench.

