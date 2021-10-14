Vin Scully: Dodgers-Giants game is ‘most important’ in history of rivalry

San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, middle, meets on the mound with first baseman Wilmer Flores, from left, third baseman Evan Longoria, pitching coach Andrew Bailey and catcher Buster Posey during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vin Scully, the legendary long-time voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, provided an interesting perspective ahead of Thursday’s decisive Dodgers-Giants NLDS Game 5.

Scully said the game is “the most important game” in the history of their rivalry.

“With nearly identical records, and so much at stake, I believe this to be the case,” he wrote.

As one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, the Dodges and Giants have met a number of times dating back to 1890.

But despite the rivalry seemingly getting more intense each year, the two teams have never met in the postseason until now — 131 years later.

And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Scully brought up the 1951 game for the NL pennant, when Bobby Thomson hit a one-out, three-run homerun in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the NL pennant for the New York Giants to knock the Brooklyn Dodgers out of their spot in the World Series.

But Scully said that game was more about the “greatest moment” with Thomson’s game-winning homer.

The Giants went on to lose the World Series to the Yankees, but Thomson’s homerun remains one of the most memorable moments in sports history.