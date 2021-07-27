Warriors Academy welcomes kids back for in-person camps

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Warriors are growing the game of basketball in the Bay Area once again this summer.

Warriors Basketball Academy Camps are back up and running in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Last summer, camps were limited to virtual sessions.

However, in 2021, around 2,000 basketball players are signed up for their camps. We’re told several camps sold out, partially because the Warriors had to limit numbers in light of the pandemic.

The organization also moved more of its camps outside to keep everyone safe. They even set up a new location at Thrive City.

The Warriors Academy also is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to bring basketball to under-served kids.

“The game of basketball teaches so many different life lessons and it’s just so important for all kids to be able to experience the game and experience all the benefits that come from the game. We take a great amount of pride in the coaches that we have working our camps we feel like they are tremendous role models for young people. So any time that we can expose kids to our coaches in a tremendous basketball setting, we feel like the learnings are immense and can really benefit those kids,” said Jeff Addiego, Warriors Senior Director of Youth Basketball.

Some of the Warriors camps still have openings, and they have other programs that take place year-round at their Oakland facility. You can go to https://gswacademy.com/ for more information on how to sign up.