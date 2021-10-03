Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins gets COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says that Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season.

JUST IN: Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says that Andrew Wiggins got vaccinated. @kron4news #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 3, 2021

Wiggins wasn’t at practice on Saturday because he was “under the weather,” according to Kerr.

Prior to Sunday, Wiggins has said he would stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Video of our exchange with Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: pic.twitter.com/4SKOCrK7Ef — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 27, 2021

When Wiggins was asked what’s the reason for not further explaining what he believed, he simply replied, “It’s none of your business – that’s what it comes down to.”