Warriors announce 2019 preseason schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- The very first home game of the Golden State Warriors at the brand new Chase Center is happening Saturday, Oct. 5!

The Warriors will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

You can also times that by four – since it looks like the Warriors will be playing the Lakers four times during the preseason.

Here’s the full schedule:

Oct. 5: Warriors vs. Lakers at Chase Center, 5 p.m.

Oct. 10: Warriors vs. Timberwolves at Chase Center, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Warriors vs. Lakers at Staples Center, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Warriors vs. Lakers at Staples Center, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Warriors vs. Lakers at Chase Center, 7:30 p.m.

Crews are working on the final touches at the Chase Center right now as the first major event is scheduled for Sept. 6 – a concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

Mark your calendars!

