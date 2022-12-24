SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors provided a Christmas Eve update on Steph Curry’s recent injury.

The Warriors say the recent re-evaluation of Curry’s injury shows that he is “making good progress,” but the star will still be out for at least two more weeks. The announcement comes nine days after Curry suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

On Dec. 20 Curry provided an update on the injury from the bench during the Warriors game against the New York Knicks. “It’s kind of a wait and see approach,” Curry said. “I’m still in the early healing process so I’m nowhere near even like picking up a basketball yet… It’ll be a few weeks.”

Curry missed the last four games with the Warriors, and the team lost three of the four games they have played since his injury. The Warriors’ next matchup is against the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day.