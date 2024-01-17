SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors away game Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz has been postponed due to a medical emergency involving Dubs assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The assistant coach was hospitalized in Salt Lake City Tuesday night after suffering a medial emergency during a private team dinner, the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“An update on Molojevic’s status will be provided as appropriate,” the Warriors said.

A date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date, the NBA said.

