Warriors Basketball Academy offering special program for girls

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Good news for Bay Area hoops players; the Warriors Basketball Academy is holding in-person programs and camps again after a long pause during the pandemic.

Right now the Warriors are calling on girls to get involved through their Shoot 360 Bay Area Girls Challenge, which is going on through the rest of the week.

Girls can sign up online for a free training session at the Oakland facility using the shoot 360 technology.

The equipment helps young players work on their shooting, passing and dribbling.

WNBA star and Cal product Layshia Clarendon even stopped by on Tuesday afternoon to shoot around and give the girls some tips.

“I think it’s really important to bridge that gap, especially for the young girls. To get them involved you know I played since I was young, but my older sister played. So for some of these young girls, this may be their first time in the gym, they might not have access to a trainer or coach like this. So for the Warriors to give back to the community I think it means a lot and will help,” said Clarendon.

“We’re the only NBA team that has a facility dedicated to youth basketball and development. We really put an emphasis on impacting youth basketball here in the Bay Area and beyond. It started without camps 20 years ago, and it’s grown into the largest camp program throughout the NBA. Our goal is just to get kids turned on to basketball,” said Jeff Addiego, Warriors Sr. Director of Youth Basketball.

The Warriors Basketball Academy is moving forward with plans for those very popular summer camps, though they will have COVID precautions in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

For more information about any Warriors Basketball Academy programs: https://gswacademy.com/