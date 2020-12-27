Warriors center Marquese Chriss out for season: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors center Marquese Chriss suffered a broken leg Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

