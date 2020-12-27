Warriors center Marquese Chriss out for season: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors center Marquese Chriss suffered a broken leg Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
