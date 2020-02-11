Warriors’ Curry, Green and Thompson among finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympics in Tokyo

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are among 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team.

In addition to the players, Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr will also be on the basketball team’s coaching staff.

Curry helped the U.S. achieve a gold medal in the 2010 World Championship and the 2014 World Cup with Thompson.

Green won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics with Team USA after competing in all eight games.

The official 12-man roster will be announced later this year.

According to the NBA, “The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are being held July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan. Twelve nations will compete in the 2020 Olympic men’s basketball competition that will be held at the Saitama Super Arena.”

Nations qualified to compete in the men’s basketball competition include Japan, Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria, Spain and the United States.

