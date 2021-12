Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols, according to a tweet The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2021

Vaccinated players will not be required in most cases to quarantine, though will need seven days of testing, according to an Associated Press report before the season started.

Unvaccinated players exposed to the virus will need to quarantine for seven days.