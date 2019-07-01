Warriors finalizing D’Angelo Russell acquisition: report

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after a call in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 18, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal that will send D’Angelo Russell to the Bay Area, according to ESPN.

Russell is reportedly signing a four-year, $117 million max contract with the Warriors.

The deal is expected to be completed on July 6 when the moratorium ends, ESPN reports.

The news comes a day after Kevin Durant announced he’s signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and Andre Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson will remain with the Warriors.