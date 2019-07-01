Warriors finalizing D’Angelo Russell acquisition: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal that will send D’Angelo Russell to the Bay Area, according to ESPN.
Russell is reportedly signing a four-year, $117 million max contract with the Warriors.
The deal is expected to be completed on July 6 when the moratorium ends, ESPN reports.
The news comes a day after Kevin Durant announced he’s signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and Andre Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies.
Klay Thompson will remain with the Warriors.