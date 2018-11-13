Sports

Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended for bad conduct

OAKLAND (KRON) - Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team," according to the team.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday after Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green will serve his suspension during Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors lost to the Clippers Monday night 121-116 in overtime.

