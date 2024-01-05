SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will be without Chris Paul for the foreseeable future. The veteran guard suffered a fractured left hand in the Warriors’ win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday and will need surgery, the team confirmed.

Paul appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter when running into Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. He came out of the game shortly afterward while flexing his hand.

The Warriors traded for Paul in the offseason, and he has started 11 games in the 2023-24 season. He had eight points in 24 minutes Friday before leaving the game.

Paul, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, has appeared in all but three of the Warriors’ first 35 games. He is averaging 9.0 points and 7.3 assists per game this season.

Paul has had a decorated career that includes 12 NBA All-Star nods. He has led the league in assists five times.

The injury punctuates a tumultuous week for the Warriors. Two young players, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, have both reportedly voiced frustrations with the organization.