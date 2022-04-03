SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento killed six people and injured 12 — the city’s second mass shooting in the last five weeks.

Hours later, the Golden State Warriors are scheduled for a 6 p.m. game in Sacramento against the Kings (29-49).

Despite a shooting hours earlier, the Warriors (49-29) game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will go on as planned, the Kings said.

The Golden 1 Center is about a mile away from where the scene of the shooting.

The Kings said they will hold a moment of silence before the game.

“Our community grieves as we mourn those lost today senselessly killed by gun violence. Our prayers are with those who have been wounded and heart goes out to all the families in anguish affected by this devastating act,” the Kings tweeted.

The Warriors replied to the tweet by saying “our thoughts are with the entire Sacramento community.”

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. will not play in Sacramento, according to The Athletic.

The Warriors are resting those players on the second night of a back-to-back as the team is coming off a comeback win in which they were down 16 against Utah Saturday night.

Draymond Green will play.

Stephen Curry is still out — as on Friday, he was shut down for the rest of the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.