SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans 141-105 at Chase Center Wednesday night. It was the team’s worst home loss since Steve Kerr took over as head coach ahead of the 2014-15 season.

The team heard boos from a dwindling crowd as the Pelicans continued to pour it on in the second half. Kerr says the boos were warranted.

“We deserved it, for sure,” he said. “Fell behind immediately.”

Kerr went on to diagnose the team’s problems, saying that the team lacks belief, confidence and spirit. Golden State has lost six of its past eight games, seven of which were at home.

“I think we’re just lacking confidence right now,” he said. “You get to a stage sometimes where you just kind of lose your belief.”

The Warriors have faced a series of obstacles since the season began. Veteran Andrew Wiggins’ 11.9 points per game is the lowest mark of his career. Klay Thompson’s scoring and efficiency numbers are as low as they’ve been since his second season. Youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both been reportedly frustrated by their inconsistent minutes. Draymond Green has served multiple suspensions for on-court violence. And on Friday, Chris Paul went down with a broken hand.

Golden State has had frustrating losses this season, such as a blown 18-point lead to the Denver Nuggets last week that was punctuated by a Nikola Jokic buzzer-beater. However, Kerr believes the two most recent losses are more concerning than that one. Three nights before Wednesday’s drubbing, the Warriors trailed the Toronto Raptors by 27 points at halftime and lost the game by 15.

“We weren’t competitive these last two games. One of the coaches on the way down said we’re the quietest team ever,” Kerr said.

The season is not yet halfway over, and the Warriors have ample time to resurrect it. Their 17-20 record has them in 12th place in the Western Conference, but they are just two games behind the eighth-place Phoenix Suns.

“When you’re going through this, there’s only one way out. And that’s to fight together, to compete together,” Kerr said.