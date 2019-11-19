Warriors injuries continue to pile

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have been facing injuries this entire season so far, but as one becomes sidelined another will take the court.

Golden State announced on Tuesday center Kevon Looney will spend part of his rehabilitation with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Looney, 23, has missed the last 13 games due to Neuropathy.

The center will begin practice sessions with the G league and will re-join Golden State over the weekend.

Players in the past have practiced with the Santa Cruz team while rehabbing an injury.

As Looney becomes sidelined, Smailagic comes off the injured list.

Warriors’ forward Alen Smailagic, 19, suffered a sprained right ankle during training camp, which sidelined him for the entire season thus far.

Smailagic will also practice with Santa Cruz this week and will re-join Golden State over the weekend.

Looney and Smailagic is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

