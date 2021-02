SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have reported that center James Wiseman is out with a sprained left wrist.

The team said on Monday that Wiseman sprained it during Saturday night’s game against Detroit.

At this time, he will be re-evaluated in 7 to 10 days.

The rookie is averaging 12.2 points, which is the third-most among the rookies, and leads in rebounds and blocks.