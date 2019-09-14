Warriors’ Klay Thompson steps up: promises to donate 100% of golf tournament proceeds to Bahamas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, is taking efforts into his own hands to help the Bahamas and has a strong message for the White House.

Thompson took to Instagram announcing that 100 percent of proceeds for the upcoming Thompson Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament, will go to the relief efforts throughout the Bahamas.

Thompson’s father and former NBA player, Mychal Thompson was born in Nassau. The Warriors guard can be seen visiting the Bahamas frequently as his family holds close ties to the country.

On the Thomson Family F oundation’s website, Klay explained his family’s plan to do all that they can.

I am extremely saddened by the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. When my family and I started this foundation, a main goal was to support my father’s home country, a place that has many lasting memories for us. Now, they need our help more than ever. We will be focused on not only the short-term, but also the long-term relief, while working with local personnel to provide impactful support to the area and people in need.

Thompson went on to express his frustration with the administration.

“Shame on our current administration for not welcoming out Bahamian neighbors in their greatest of need.”

This comes after the United States administration announced it will not grant temporary protected status to people from the Bahamas displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

The Warriors’ guard went on to express his frustration. “I’ve seen countless Americans use the Bahamian islands as their playground for letting loose and vacationing. And now we turn our back on the people who welcomed us with open arms when they’ve lost everything!?”

Thompson’s second annual golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, California.