Warriors’ Klay Thompson suffers leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Warriors star Klay Thompson has reportedly suffered a leg injury.

It appears to be an injury to the lower leg and he will be having tests done in the next few days.

Can confirm Klay Thompson has suffered a leg injury. Still gathering details. @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 18, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he injured his leg during a workout on Wednesday in Southern California.

At this time, it is unknown how severe his injury is.

During the 2019-2020 season, Thompson tore his ACL in his left knee.

Thompson's possible injury involves his lower right leg today, source tells ESPN. Again, his ACL had been on his left knee. https://t.co/V5JTcG9pBy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

