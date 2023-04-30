(KRON) — Stephen Curry versus LeBron James. Two of this generation’s biggest stars going up against each other in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The NBA couldn’t have scripted this any better. NorCal versus SoCal. SF versus LA.
The league should expect sky-high ratings for this series. Warriors-Kings Game 4 last Sunday was the most-watched first-round matchup in over 20 years. Mix in an iconic franchise like the Lakers with the defending champions Warriors. It’ll be must-see TV.
Here’s the full schedule for the Western Conference semifinals between 6-seed Golden State and 7-seed Los Angeles. (All times Pacific)
Game 1: Lakers at Warriors
- Tuesday, May 2
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT
Game 2: Lakers at Warriors
- Thursday, May 4
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 6 p.m.
- ESPN
Game 3: Warriors at Lakers
- Saturday, May 6
- Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
- Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
- ABC
Game 4: Warriors at Lakers
- Monday, May 8
- Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT
Game 5: Lakers at Warriors*
- Wednesday, May 10
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: TBD
- TNT
Game 6: Warriors at Lakers*
- Friday, May 12
- Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
- Tipoff: TBD
- ESPN
Game 7: Lakers at Warriors
- Sunday, May 14
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: TBD
- Network: TBD
*if necessary