Here’s how much Warriors-Lakers tickets are

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — $2,045.

That’s how much ticket prices reached for Wednesday’s highly-anticipated Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

The long-time California rivals will compete for the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The anticipation reflects on the ticket prices, which start at $366 for nosebleeds and go all the way up past $2,000 on Ticketmaster.

The winner will advance straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh overall seed.

The loser of this game will have one more chance to advance as the 8th and final playoff spot in a game later this week against the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies matchup.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.