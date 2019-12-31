Warriors’ Marquese Chriss fined $35,000 after shoving Luka Doncic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss was fined on Monday by the NBA after shoving Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic.

Golden State faced Dallas on Saturday night at the Chase Center where the altercation occurred.

In the third quarter Chriss got a technical foul for shoving Doncic to the ground.

According to ESPN, Mavericks’ Doncic said, “That happens in basketball a lot, so just move on.”

The NBA released a statement explaining the amount of the fine issued to Chriss, “was based in part on the fact that Chriss has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court.”

To see the shove click here.

Warriors’ Draymond Green commented on the exchange after the game.

“Marquese played great … and yeah you know the other part excited me. Good to see. That was great,” said Green.

Mavericks had the last say as they went on to defeat the Warriors, 141-121.

