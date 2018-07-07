Warriors officially re-sign forward Kevin Durant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND (KRON) - The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevin Durant, the team announced Saturday.

Terms of the agreement were not released per team policy.

During the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.00 blocks in four contests earning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for the second straight year.

