Sports

Warriors officially re-sign forward Kevin Durant

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 01:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 01:15 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevin Durant, the team announced Saturday. 

Terms of the agreement were not released per team policy. 

During the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.00 blocks in four contests earning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for the second straight year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App