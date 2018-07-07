Warriors officially re-sign forward Kevin Durant
OAKLAND (KRON) - The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevin Durant, the team announced Saturday.
Terms of the agreement were not released per team policy.
During the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.00 blocks in four contests earning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for the second straight year.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
LeBron's Lakers jerseys sold prematurely
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Report: Jonas Jerebko to sign with...
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.