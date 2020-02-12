Warriors ranked third in Forbes’ NBA Valuations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) -The Golden State Warriors might not have had their best season to date, but fans are still coming out to support their team and their new home at Chase Center.

After winning three NBA titles and going to the finals five years in a row, the Golden State Warriors have been a team to watch.

The Warriors recently moved from Oakland to San Francisco in Sept. in a $1.6 billion, privately financed arena.

According to Forbes, The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most valuable franchises in the NBA.

New York Knicks grab the top valuation by Forbes at $4.6 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at $4.4 billion and the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

Forbes explains how the value of Golden State is up 1,000% over the past decade.

In the 2018-19 season, the Warriors had the highest local television rating posting an average of 7.42 on NBC Bay Area.

