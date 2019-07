OAKLAND (KRON) – The Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevon Looney, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

Terms of the agreement were not released per team policy.

The 23-year-old averaged career highs of 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 18.5 minutes in 80 games for the Warriors during the 2018-2019 season.

He was originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after his freshman season at UCLA.