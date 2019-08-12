Warriors release 2019-20 regular season schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors on Monday released their 2019-2020 schedule, with the very first game slated for Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That game will be the very first home game at the new Chase Center (not counting preseason games).

The Oct. 24 game marks the first regular season NBA game in San Francisco since Jan. 29, 1971, when the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.

Tip-off time for all Warriors weekday home games will be at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the Christmas Day matchup with the Houston Rockets, which tips off at 2 p.m. at the Chase Center.

Here’s the full schedule:

Latest News Headlines: