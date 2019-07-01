Warriors reportedly agree on sign-and-trade with Nets; Trade Iguodala to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are making big moves.
According to Wojnarowski, the Warriors agreed on a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn bringing guard D’Angelo Russell to the Bay Area on a 4-year, $117M maximum contract.
This comes after Kevin Durant’s announcement that he will be signing with the Nets on a 4-year, $164 million deal.
It was also reported on Sunday night that Andre Iguodala will be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
But don’t worry Warriors fans, Klay Thompson will be sticking around.
Thompson and the Warriors agreed on a 5-year, $190 million max contract.