Brandin Podziemski arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(KRON) — With their first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors are keeping a Bay Area college product home. Golden State opted to take Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski at No. 19 in the first round.

In his lone season at Santa Clara, Podziemski averaged 19.9 points per game. He transferred to Santa Clara after one season at Illinois.

Podziemski, 20, shot the ball well from deep at Santa Clara, making a whopping 43.8 percent of his 3-pointers. He also contributed in many other facets of the game, posting 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

“I absolutely love this pick,” ESPN analyst J.J. Redick said after Podziemski was selected. “The Golden State Warriors are looking for someone who can contribute right away. Podziemski can shoot the basketball on the move, he can shoot it on the catch, he can shoot it off the dribble, and I love that he plays with an edge.”

Podziemski’s selection marks the second-straight year a Santa Clara Bronco went in the first round of the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Jalen Williams No. 12 overall in 2022. Before Williams, Steve Nash (1996) was the last Bronco to be drafted.

Even before selecting Podziemski, the Warriors had a busy draft night. ESPN reported earlier on Thursday that the team agreed to deal guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

Chatted w/ Brandin Podziemski after his workout with the Warriors. Took me through the workout and his conversations with the organization.



Wisconsin kid. Played AAU w PBJ. Likely will be a 1st rounder. Had a great showing at the combine.



20, 9, 4 at Santa Clara / WCC co-poy pic.twitter.com/ysukKptcQ1 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 1, 2023

KRON4 spoke with Podziemski on May 31 after he worked out with the Warriors. You can watch a portion of that interview in the tweet above.