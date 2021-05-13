Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson signs multi-year contract with Warriors

Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) smiles after a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — JTA is here to stay!

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday they signed Juan Toscano-Anderson to a multi-year contract.

The 28-year-old Oakland native is averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 20.3 minutes in 55 games this season.

He has scored in double digits 10 times, including a career-high 20 points in April.

Toscano-Anderson recorded a career-high five blocked shots and four steals earlier this month — becoming the first Dubs player since Draymond Green to record those numbers in a game.

The 6-foot-6 forward was born in East Oakland and went to Castro Valley High School where he shined on the court and led the team to a 30-2 record in their 2010-11 season.

After playing collegiate ball at Marquette University, he went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Toscano-Anderson, one of the few Mexican players in the league, then joined Soles de Mexicali, a Mexican professional basketball team based in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, playing in the Northern Division of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.

He signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in Dec. of 2020. He has become the third Warriors player to have his two-contract converted to a standard NBA contract.

The Castro Valley High School alum spent the first part of the 2019-20 season with the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, where he averaged 12.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29 minutes over 31 games.