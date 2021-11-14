Warriors snap 7-game win streak, fall to Hornets 106-102

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call and gets a technical foul during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on November 14, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night.

Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green and the Hornets controlled the jump, bringing the crowd to its feet.

The Warriors were forced to foul and Rozier and he made both free throws with 12.7 seconds to make it a two-possession game. Golden State missed its final two shots.

Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets have won three straight after a five-game skid.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.