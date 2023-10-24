(BCN) — The Golden State Warriors start the 2023-24 NBA regular season Tuesday evening by hosting the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. The 7 p.m. game at Chase Center, along with being the season opener, will be the first game former Warriors star Kevin Durant has played at that arena with fans watching.

After winning two championships with Golden State and then leaving in 2019, the same year the new arena opened, Durant played a game there in the 2020-21 season but fans weren’t in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fans at Tuesday’s game will receive a limited-edition Opening Night shirt.

The Warriors finished the 2022-23 season by bowing out in the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the championship the season prior.

More information about the team, including how to buy tickets for Tuesday's game and others this season, can be found at https://www.nba.com/warriors.

