Warriors’ Stephen Curry expects to return early Spring

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry isn’t ruling the season out after breaking his left hand against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30.

Curry took the podium and spoke to the press prior the Monday’s match up against the Utah Jazz.

“I definitely expect to be ready to play, I don’t know when, but at some point early Spring. It’s just a matter of the rehab process,” Curry said.

Curry is expected to miss a minimum of three months.

The MVP explains how he’ll need a second procedure done on his hand in order to take out the pins placed inside from the first procedure at the beginning of December.

With a time frame put in place for rehab Curry hopes to be back on the court before the season ends.

“I’m excited about the potential that the rest of the season isn’t lost,” Curry said.

With Curry becoming sidelined for quite some time, the Warrior is quickly realizing he has a lot more free time on his hands.

“I obviously enjoy spending time with my family, but when you’re out here missing games it’s tough. I’m not good at just sitting down and resting so I gotta figure that out … Just trying to be present. Just help the young guys continue the mission that their on,” Curry explained.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful Curry will make a return at some point later in the season.