Warriors: Stephen Curry to kneel during national anthem next season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The 3x NBA Champion, Stephen Curry, is using his platform to bring attention to social justice issues.

Even though the 2x MVP isn’t currently not playing in the playoffs, he still plans on using his voice to make an impact.

Curry told Kelefa Sanneh on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” show, that he believes he’ll be kneeling for the national anthem next season.

Sanneh asks, “Do you think you’re going to kneel for the anthem when you play again?”

Curry responds, “I believe so.”

The MVP is referring to those players who are choosing to kneel during the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. Players can be seen during the anthem locking arms and kneeling while bringing attention to racial injustice.

(Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

Curry applauds the NBA players for taking a stance on the issue and doing it in unity.

This isn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors star has used his platform to speak out.

Earlier this month Curry spoke when hearing Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach Doc Rivers make an emotional tribute after hearing the news of Jacob Blake.

Rivers was moved to tears as he describes the fear instilled in Black Americans everyday lives.

Curry responds, “Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We need change!”

Proud to know you @DocRivers. Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We Need Change! There is so much Truth in every Every word of this. Y’all wake up. https://t.co/PsK4FSnqzh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 26, 2020

In recent years Curry has also been vocal about his political beliefs, with most recently making an appearance at the Democratic National Convention along side his wife, Ayesha Curry, endorsing presidential candidate Joe Biden.

