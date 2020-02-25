Warriors: Stephen Curry to return on Sunday

OAKLAND, CA – MAY 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the third quarter of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After missing nearly four months of basketball due to a broken hand, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to return on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Curry will take the court on Sunday against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The MVP injured his hand early on in this season, leaving the team without both Splash Brothers.

Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL during the NBA finals least year and has been ruled out to play for the entire 2018-19 season.

The Golden State Warriors are currently in last place holding the worst record in the NBA, 12-45.

