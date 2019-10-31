Warriors struggle to find identity, Stephen Curry responds to critics

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on October 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors were blown out the first two games of the 2019-20 NBA season, but Stephen Curry is keeping his head held high coming off a win Monday night.

“We gotta enjoy ourselves at some point, it’s nice to win for sure,” Curry said.

“We got blown out the first night and we wanted to come out and do something about it, it didn’t work. The beauty of the NBA, we always talk about it, you get an opportunity pretty quick and back-to-back we turn the page.”

Golden State fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in their home opener, leaving fans to question if the Warriors would struggle to compete this season.

“It’s going to be the theme of the season. We’re going to fight for everything we get this year. It may not be pretty but if we focus on the little things, it’ll help us win,” Curry said.

With new talent joining Golden State, players look up to the point guard to help steer the team in the right direction.

Curry explained, “Nobody likes losing especially in the fashion we did in the first two games. When you’re out there on the court you’re just competing and I think having gone through those first two games I understand how we as a group can respond. And I think we can just carry ourselves in the right manner as we go through the season and not hang our heads and understand we’re capable of winning any night if we put together the right performance.”

The Warriors head coach Steve Kerr understands this season won’t be like the last.

“Our team is going to look a lot different,” Kerr said.

While new players have added to the roster, the Warriors are taking it day-by-day to figure out who fits best where. Curry said, “We’ll have to find the identity of this squad and what the go-to lineup is.”

Reporters asked Curry following Monday’s win how does the point guard feel knowing that people are doubting who the Warriors’ can be in this moment.

“Everybody loves to label you when you’re down and when you’re losing. It’s easy to go on TV and say whatever you want. It’s easy to throw darts at a team that’s trying to figure it out based on how much success we’ve had. I would hope people can see through that and understand what we’re about as a team and what we’re going to build towards. “