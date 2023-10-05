SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dub Nation, want to see your Golden State Warriors practice? The team announced fans will be able to watch the Warriors practice at Chase Center.

The open practice will be on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 each. Proceeds from the event will go to the Warriors Community Foundation, the Warriors said.

The event will begin with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald participating in a question-and-answer session. Then, the players and coaches will take the court and begin practice.

It is unlikely forward Draymond Green will participate in this practice as he is nursing a sprained ankle, KRON4 reported last week. The injury is expected to sideline him for three to six weeks. The open practice will happen roughly three weeks after Green’s injury was reported.

Doors open for fans at 5 p.m. Those who purchase a ticket will be able to get on Muni for free. Free bike valet will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. for fans who ride their bicycle to Chase Center.

The Warriors open their regular season at home against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.