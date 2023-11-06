SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA’s All-Star Weekend will be coming to the Bay Area in 2025, the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.

“We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “I want to thank Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the entire Warriors organization for their support in bringing NBA All-Star back to the Bay Area.”

The weekend features the NBA All-Star Game, as well as events like the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-point Contest. These events will take place across the Bay Area, with some at Oakland Arena and others at Chase Center.

The All-Star Weekend is held at a different NBA city in February every year. In 2024, the events will be held in Indianapolis.

2025 will be the Bay Area’s third time hosting All-Star Weekend. The events were held at Oakland Arena in 2000 and the Cow Palace in 1967.

“It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025,” said Warriors CEO Joe Lacob. “In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world.”