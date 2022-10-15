SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two players on the Golden State Warriors are set to secure the bag as of Saturday. With their contracts set to expire after this season, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have reportedly agreed to sign multi-year extensions to stay in the Bay Area.

Guard Jordan Poole and the Warriors are finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $140 million, reports came out Saturday morning. Hours later, Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year extension worth $109 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth season in Golden State after averaging a career-high 18.5 points on 45% shooting. The Warriors drafted him out of Michigan with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Wiggins, 27, enters his third full season with the Warriors after being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2019-20 regular season. He averaged 17.2 points on 46% shooting last season en route to the Warriors’ title run.

Poole garnered national attention after he was punched by teammate Draymond Green during practice on Oct. 5. Video of the incident was leaked by TMZ days later.

Green then stepped away from the team for a few days but returned for the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Poole and Green shared a pregame handshake before the game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

With Poole’s and Wiggins’ contracts extended, the Warriors will likely have to make a decision about Green’s future with the team. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Basketball-Reference.

If he opts in, Green is set to make over $27 million for the 2023-24 season. Now that the Warriors gave Wiggins and Poole those nine-figure extensions, it’ll make it difficult for the team to give Green a max or near-max extension — given the NBA’s salary cap.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.