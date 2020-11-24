Warriors welcome new guard, Brad Wanamaker

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A lot has changed since we last saw the Golden State Warriors take the court.

Coming in on the closing stretch of 2020, the Warriors are prepping for a new season which could have its challenges amidst a global pandemic.

There will be plenty of new faces on the roster, including guard Bradley Wanamaker.

He signed with the team on Saturday night and will be having an official press conference with the team on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia native graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as an All American and spent the first seven years of his career overseas.

At age 29, Wanamaker signed with the Boston Celtics.

Now he is heading to the Bay to join the Warriors this season.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas had an exclusive interview with the guard. Watch the full interview above.