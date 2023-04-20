SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors won a crucial Game 3 over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night at Chase Center 114-97. The Warriors now trail the Kings 2-1 in the first-round series.

Stephen Curry posted a game-high 36 points in the win, torching the Kings both inside and outside the 3-point arc. Kings star De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento in points with 26.

The Warriors were without forward Draymond Green, who was suspended for Game 3 after he stomped on Kings center Domantas Sabonis. Green’s suspension was partially due to his “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. Jordan Poole took his place in the starting lineup.

Even without the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the Warriors were able to limit the Kings’ explosive offense to 97 points. Sacramento particularly struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 11-46.

Golden State built a 29-20 lead after the first quarter, which was capped off by a buzzer-beating Donte DiVincenzo layup. By halftime, the Warriors extended that lead to 53-41 as Curry nailed a long 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining.

After both teams scored 31 points in the third quarter, the Warriors ripped off an 11-3 run early in the fourth quarter to push their lead to a commanding 18 points.

Kevon Looney, the Warriors stalwart big man, offered a significant contribution with 20 rebounds and nine assists in the victory.

With Green and Gary Payton II out, the Warriors turned to some fresh faces for production. Second-year guard Moses Moody chipped in 13 points off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga scored three times in the fourth quarter.

The series will stay in the Bay Area for Game 4 — that contest tips off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Chase Center.